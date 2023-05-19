The Customs and Border Control Department of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will on May 22 dispose of an assortment of imported goods that have remained uncollected.

The warning notice comes after the taxman issued a 30-day ultimatum to the owners to collect the said goods via a gazette notice dated April 20, 2023.

The goods are held in KRA warehouses in Eldoret, Nakuru, Lodwar, Lokichoggio and Suam. They include sex toys, sex creams, shisha products, and toy guns, among others.

At the Eldoret warehouse, KRA is holding a variety of alcoholic drinks, shisha products, bulbs, bed sheets and plant seeds that it intends to destroy.

Crates of beer, kilograms of powdered milk, and hundreds of bags of sugar held at the Lodwar customs warehouse will also be discarded.

This is in addition to 18 empty crates of Senator beer, a Toyota Hilux, a Mitsubishi Colt, 100 cartons of Supermatch cigarettes, and radio communication equipment.

At the Suam go-down, KRA will dispose of 26 bags of sugar.