The government has announced plans to fence off forests in areas where bandits have been flushed out.

Speaking Thursday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the move is aimed at enhancing security and preventing the return of bandits to these regions.

“Most of the hills, gorges, ravines and escarpments where bandits were hiding are now cleaned up. We must ensure that these armed criminals don’t gang up and return to those areas,” CS Kindiki said.

Following the successful operation to flush out bandits, the Cabinet Secretary (CS) issued an order for the immediate fencing off of Kokoron hills and caves, Tandare valley, Arabal hills, Ng’elecha ravine, and Mukogodo forest.

“These areas will be fenced off and permanently dominated by a multi agency security deployment to ensure that dangerous criminals do not creep back in there to launch attacks on our people,” said the CS.

Kindiki added that security camps will be set up to ensure that armed criminals and bandits do not regroup.

The minister added that the government is committed to providing sufficient funds to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers to facilitate the reconstruction of educational institutions that were vandalized by bandits.

“An initial allocation of Ksh.100M has been released for rehabilitation of all schools that were damaged by bandits. KDF officers will manage the reconstruction.

“Another Ksh.100M will be allocated in the second phase to complete the reconstruction,” CS Kindiki said.

The CS at the same time announced that the design process for the new uniforms for NPRs (National police reservists) is nearing completion, ensuring that they will be adequately equipped for their duties.

He said the government will provide proper attire, including footwear, to ensure NPRs are well-prepared to carry out their responsibilities.

CS Kindiki spoke during his visit to the North Rift to assess the progress of ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’ in Baringo County where he also officiated the pass out of 200 newly trained NPRs at Kimalel.