The government and the World Health Organization (WHO) have partnered to establish a WHO Regional Emergency Hub for Eastern and Southern Africa in Nairobi.

To this end, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Susan Nakhumicha Wafula, and the WHO Rep. Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish the hub that will serve as a modern storage center for essential medical equipment and consumables.

The hub will also ensure timely logistical support to countries with emergencies in Eastern and Southern Africa.

Additionally, the hub will house a center of excellence specialized in capacity building in health and crisis emergency management.

According to the CS, through this partnership with WHO, Kenya will gain access to the WHO’s vast network of experts, knowledge and resources and leverage the latest technologies to enhance response times and provide crucial healthcare services during emergencies.

“The establishment of this hub is a significant step towards achieving these goals, and with this hub in place, Kenya is better equipped to protect the health and well-being of its people and respond to emergencies with speed and efficiency.”

The WHO representative commented on Kenya’s leadership in global health in Africa, stating that the government has prioritised health and that WHO is ready to support Kenya in unpacking public health.

“We are committed to working with our WHO and other regional partners to strengthen our health systems and improve our preparedness and response to health emergencies.” He said.

Adding: “The establishment of this hub is a significant step towards achieving that goal ..”

The hub will also enhance Kenya´s ability to coordinate with other countries in the region, and through partnerships with regional bodies such as the African Union and the East African Community as well as improve collective response to emergencies.