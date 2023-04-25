Actress and content creator Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja, did not wed fellow comedian Cyprian Osoro (aka Osorosoro) over the weekend.

The two content creators had set tongues wagging with photos and videos of their supposed traditional wedding.

Amid the speculation, Awinja on Monday came clean explaining that the photos and videos were part of a shoot for her new show dubbed ‘Awinja’s Perfect Wedding’.

The comedy show is airing on Safaricom’s Baze video-on-demand service and follows Awinja and Osoro as a couple planning to walk the aisle. Along the journey, they face challenges that threaten to end their relationship, ultimately leading to a dramatic conclusion.

On her socials, Awinja shared a snippet of the final episode and wrote: “Can your Bridesmaids Even??!! Tuwapatie rates zao? It’s been an amazing journey since episode one of #AwinjasPerfectWedding to the last episode enjoy!”