The Azimio la Umoja coalition has announced the resumption of anti-government protests set for Tuesday, May 2.

In a statement on Monday, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition National Executive Council chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya said the decision was prompted by the government’s failure to commit to holding constructive talks.

The second round of bi-partisan talks between the government and the opposition are expected today, Tuesday, April 25.

Azimio faulted President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition for sabotaging the talks, saying even if the dialogue is on the course, protests will run concurrently.

“Our protests will resume on Tuesday, May 2. We have set the date on a Tuesday to excuse workers who shall be celebrating Labour Day on Monday, May 1,” said Oparanya.

The former Kakamega governor also claimed that Ruto’s government has shown no will to address the high cost of living and has instead resorted to “propaganda that the costs have decreased when the facts across Kenya indicate otherwise.”

“It is therefore a mockery of the envisaged dialogue to have him at the negotiation table for Kenya Kwanza. Kenya Kwanza has also shown no commitment to lowering the cost of basic goods including unga, fuel, electricity and school fees,” Azimio said.

Oparanya also mentioned that the antigovernment protests will be limited to Nairobi.