The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition will hold another ‘consultative forum’ later this week.

After a similar political rally at Jacaranda in Nairobi last Sunday, the Opposition coalition will hold another ‘People’s Baraza’ at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra, Nairobi this Sunday.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on Thursday said the forum will be used to deliberate on on the critical challenges facing Kenyans and how to push President William Ruto’s administration to address them,

“We wish to inform our supporters, the general public and all Kenyans who feel for our country that our People’s Baraza are set to continue this week and the weeks that follow. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, we will hold a Baraza at the Kamukunji grounds in Kibra Constituency,” Opiyo said.

The Kamukunji baraza will be followed by another rally on Friday, 10th February 2023 in Mavoko, Machakos County.

“We appeal to the public to attend these barazas and deliberate on the critical challenges facing our country. The cost of living is up and still rising but the government is doing nothing about it.”

Azimio will also deliberate on how best to constitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Kenyans will recall that our electoral body has taken this country to war in the past. We survived by a whisker. The IEBC, with the support of the UDA regime, is keen to take us to war again. We have to find a way of stopping them,” Wandayi said.

The rallies are also expected to move to Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisii, Kisumu and Mombasa.

Azimio will then head to Kiambu, Garissa, Isiolo, Turkana and conclude with the mega rally in Nairobi on June 1.