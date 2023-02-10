10 suspects accused of being part of a high-level fraud syndicate that allegedly siphoned close to Sh500 million through mobile phone platform Fuliza will spend the weekend behind bars.

The suspects were arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, where the police sought seven days to detain them pending further investigations.

“Your honour, this is a clear case of fraud wherein the perpetrators hatched a meticulous plan of acquiring several sim cards. They opened many bank accounts and applied for the Fuliza loan with intention of not paying them back,” the investigating officer said.

“We seek seven-day custodial order to complete our investigations.”

The suspects are Isaac Kipkemoi, Gideon Rono, Moses Rono, Collins Kipyegon, Maxwell Ributhu, Edwin Cheruiyot, Gedion Kiru, Peter Wambui, Brenda Chepng’eno and Linda Cherono.

The court heard that mobile communication service provider Safaricom, through its Fuliza overdraft service, lost the money in a well-coordinated scheme by the 10 suspects.

“The complainant at NCBA bank requested this Unit to carry on investigations into fraudulent transactions perpetrated through their digital borrowing scheme,” the Investigating officer said.

Milimani principal magistrate Robinson Ondieki detained the suspects until Monday next week when he will rule whether to release them.

They are being held at Central police station in Nairobi.