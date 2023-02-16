Betty Kyallo’s sister Mercy Kyallo is in love once again and she has let the world in on her well-kept secret.

On a Valentine’s Day full of celebrity surprises, Mercy Kyallo was not left behind as she finally introduced her new boyfriend to the public.

The Reality TV star took to social media to share a video of herself smooching with her new lover.

She wrote, “Not everyone can touch and kiss their loved one today but love still lives on ”

For now, details about Mercy’s new lover remain scanty but we are sure he is not the same man that the businesswoman showed off sometime last year.

This was before the premiere of their reality series Kyallo Kulture in July, when Mercy said she was single.

“I am single but not lonely and I have enjoyed my single life and on the show my sisters are trying to hook me up with someone but they don’t know my type.

“The dating pool especially in Nairobi is another tough world and we show all that in the series. You have to learn somebody, and probably they have their own problems/issues and you also have yours,” said Mercy.

Here’s Mercy Kyallo’s new catch.