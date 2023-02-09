Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) John Mbadi insists that his tenure as the Chairman of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is well and truly over.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mbadi cited disrespect from a section of key leaders in ODM, saying he won’t renege on his decision.

“I have already made a decision regarding that matter,” he told the Standard.

“When it reaches the point where the holder of the position as important as the chairperson of a political party does not enjoy respect from some key members of the party, then the best thing to do is to give room for someone else to pick up from where I’d have left,” he added.

Mbadi did not disclose when he will tender his resignation saying he wants to leave the Raila Odinga-led party on his own terms.

“I haven’t tendered my resignation yet, but I will do it. I will leave office. I don’t want to leave the office when there is no one [to occupy the chairperson’s seat].

“As things are now, all my vice-chairpersons are out of office; they resigned. The deputies included Janet Ongera and Thomas Mwadeghu. They are no longer executing their functions. So, it would be irresponsible of me to jump out like I’m being chased away from the party,” Mbadi explained.

The MP who boasts over 15 years of experience in the National Assembly added: “I don’t want to appear like I’m running away, like I’m being chased. That is far from it. I want to leave with decorum.”

Mbadi also spoke about the ODM MPs who hed talks with President Ruto on Tuesday.

“I personally would not have gone [to meet President Ruto]. I don’t know what their (ODM MPs’) reasons were [for meeting the president]. What I fear is that we are giving mixed signals to our supporters. We need to be clear. That (issue of opposition MPs meeting the president) need to be discussed during the [Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya] parliamentary group meeting [slated for Thursday, February 9 in Machakos County]. If it won’t be discussed, it would be incumbent upon the party to deal with it,” he said.