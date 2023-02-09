Jacktone Odhiambo, the prime suspect in the deathr of LGBTQ activist and fashion model Edwin Kipruto alias Chiloba, was Wednesday charged with murder.

Appearing before Justice Reuben Nyakundi at the High Court in Eldoret, Odhiambo was accused of murdering Chiloba between December 31st, 2022 and January 3rd, 2023 in the Chebisaas area of Moiben, Uasin Gishu county/

The accused denied the charge, saying: “I never murdered him.”

The Prosecution objected to Odhiambo’s release on bond pending a pre-trial report to establish whether he qualifies to be released on bond.

“The republic is opposed to the release of the accused on bond. We are yet to compile a pre-bail report to ascertain whether he can be released on bond,” said Mike Mogun, State Counsel.