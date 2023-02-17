Jacktone Odhiambo, the main suspect in the murder of Eldoret-based LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo alias Chiloba, has dropped his application for bail.

Odhiambo had Thursday appeared before High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi for his bail application ruling.

But through his lawyer Mathai Maina, Odhiambo informed the court that they had decided to suspend the bond application pending his trial.

The lawyer said they were ready for the pre-trial hearing.

Meanwhile, State Counsel Mark Mugun informed the court that all parties, including the suspect, had been supplied with committal bundles for the offence, and that all confiscated material would be presented as evidence in court.

Lawyer Mitullah Gilbert is representing Chiloba’s family in the case.

The court scheduled the pre-trial conference and hearing of the murder case for February 23, 2023.