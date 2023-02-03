Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai is seemingly in a peaceful state of mind after a rough couple of years where she was always making blog headlines for one reason or another.

The divorcee was more or less an open book to her over 1 million followers on Instagram, where she openly shared private details about her life, particularly her relationship with Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

After the marriage fell flat on their faces, Anerlisa resolved to keep her cards closer to her chest. It’s no wonder, there’s little information and social media posts on her page about her current boyfriend, Melvin.

Anerlisa says keeping her affairs private for two years has done great things for her peace of mind.

“This is just a reminder that you can be on social media and not parade your private life online. Two years of keeping my life private has brought me peace in my life,” she said.

The businesswoman advised her fans to disregard social media likes and views for some peace of mind.

“The likes, views and trends are not worth your peace of mind. Truth is most of your followers pray for your downfall. You owe no one any explanation. Just do you. That’s all.”