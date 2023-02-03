Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu is “very single”, which she indicated was a result of disappointment from her former loverboy, Mugithi musician Samidoh.

During an interview on Vybez Radio, the controversial lawyer-turned-politician was asked about her love life, which she said is nonexistent.

“I don’t have a love life. I know this story will die. I am very single,” she said.

Nyamu went on to acknowledge that Samidoh is a responsible father even though he disappoints her.

“We have children, and one thing about my children’s father is that he is not many things, but he is responsible in that he does what he is supposed to do. He is responsible for the children, even if he disappoints me,” Nyamu said.

The Senator said she loves being a mother as it pushes her to work hard.

“Motherhood is beautiful. I adore motherhood; it’s a lovely sensation. I love motherhood, and it gives me the commitment to work extra hard to give them the best,” she said.

Karen also disclosed that she is open to having more children.

“You never know (if) I get mubabaz nikapende sana. I don’t take anything off my table. I don’t check out, and I don’t cross anything off my list,” she said.

Nyamu also spoke about her drinking after she caused a scene in Dubai, where Samidoh was performing. She said she does not regret the incident.

“I like my drink. I am not a drunkard but who was alcohol made for? I can’t regret my Dubai incident,” she said.