The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has approved 12 more Digital Credit Providers (DCPs), among them industry leader Inventure Mobile Limited which trades as Tala.

In a new round of approvals, after 10 DCPs were cleared in September last year, CBK said it had received a total of 381 applications since March last year.

This brings the total number of approved DCPs to 22, representing only five percent of the approval requests.

“Other applicants are at different stages in the process, largely awaiting the submission of requisite documentation. We urge these applicants to submit the pending documentation expeditiously to enable completion of the review of their applications,” said CBK.

In a statement Monday, CBK said the additional DCPs will allow the safeguarding of customers’ interests and improve customer protection engagements.

“The focus of the engagements has been inter alia on business models, consumer protection and fitness and propriety of proposed shareholders, directors, and management,” read the statement from CBK.