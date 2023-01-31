Former Deputy Principal of Gatanga CCM Secondary School, Elizabeth Wairimu Gatimu, was Monday arraigned in a Kiambu court over the death of a student.

Wairimu is a prime suspect in the death of Ebbie Noelle Samuels, who died on the school premises in 2019.

She appeared before Kiambu Deputy registrar Sylvia Motari, where the Prosecution asked to detain her for more days.

ODPP Prosecutor Mr. Kelwon told the court they need adequate time to compile the evidence.

Kiroko Ndegwa, the victim’s lawyer said justice for his client has been delayed for four years, and having the accused person arraigned in court rekindled the hope of getting justice for Ebbie.

The Kiambu court granted the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Homicide detectives a prayer to detain the former deputy school head for seven days at the Gigiri police station.

Wairimi Gatimu is also expected to undergo a mental assessment at Mathare Mental hospital before February 9, when she will be arraigned before a High Court judge for plea-taking.