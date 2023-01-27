President William Ruto, it seems, is following in the footsteps of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta with regard to traveling out of the country.

In the first 135 days in office, both Heads of State made the same number of foreign trips.

Between September 13, 2022, when he was sworn into office, and January 23, 2023, when he made his most recent trip, President Ruto has made a total of 12 trips; a period of 133 days.

Uhuru Kenyatta on the other hand made 12 trips abroad between April 9, 2013, and August 20, 2013, a period of 134 days.

President Ruto has however made more trips outside Africa than Uhuru did in the same period.

Astonishingly, the late former President Mwai Kibaki made a total of 33 foreign trips during his ten-year tenure between 2003 and 2013.

Below is a list of Uhuru’s and Ruto’s trips.

President Kenyatta’s Foreign Trips

April 27, 2013: Tanzania, Arusha – East African Heads of State Summit

May 3, 2013: Ethiopia, Addis Ababa – 21st Extraordinary IGAD Summit

May 6-8, 2013: United Kingdom, London – Conference on Somalia

May 9-11, 2013: South Africa, Johannesburg – World Economic Forum

May 24, 2013: South Sudan, Juba – State Visit

May 25-26, 2013: Ethiopia, Addis Ababa – African Union 50th Anniversary celebrations

June 24-26, 2013: Uganda, Entebbe – State Visit

July 1, 2013: Burundi, Bujumbura – State Visit

July 14-18, 2013: Nigeria, Abuja – African Union HIV/AIDS Summit

July 18, 2013: DRC, Kinshasa – State Visit

August 4, 2013: Uganda, Munyonyo – AMISOM Summit

August 16-19, 2013: Russia, Moscow – State Visit

President Ruto’s Foreign Trips

September 19-20, 2022: United Kingdom, London – State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

September 20-24, 2022: USA, New York – 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

October 6, 2022: Ethiopia, Addis Ababa – Launch of Safaricom operations in Ethiopia

October 8-9, 2022: Uganda, Kampala – Uganda’s 60th Independence Day celebrations

October 9-10, 2022: Tanzania, Dar es Salaam – State Visit

November 6-8: 2022: Egypt, Sharm El Sheikh – 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference

November 21, 2022: DRC, Kinshasa – State Visit

November 22- 24, 2022: South Korea, Seoul – State Visit

December 9-10, 2022: Eritrea, Asmara – State Visit

December 13-16, 2022: USA, Washington DC – United States–Africa Leaders’ Summit

January 24, 2023: France, Paris – State Visit

January 25-26,2023: Dakar, Senegal – Summit on Food Security in Africa