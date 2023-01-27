A Nairobi court on Wednesday convicted a woman for insulting police officers who found her making out with a man in a car.

Tabby Ndung’u, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of creating a disturbance and offensive conduct near Thika Road Mall on January 24.

The incident happened when two police officers on patrol found traffic near the mall. They established that Tabby and a male companion had stopped their car in the middle of the road causing obstruction to other motorists.

The two male cops found the two making out passionately and ordered them to drive on to ease traffic.

But Tabby had other ideas; she reportedly got out of the car and started hurling unprintable insults at the cops. She is also said to have dared the cops to shoot her.

The cops reported the incident at the Kasarani police station, leading to Tabby’s arraignment before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

The court fined Tabby Sh20,000(Sh10,000 fine for each charge) or in default serve six months in jail.