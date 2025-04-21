Kitui South Manhunt After Shocking Patricide During Sunday Service

Police in Kitui South have launched an intensive search for a 43‑year‑old man accused of killing his father while the rest of the family was at church.

The suspect, identified locally as Musyoka, is alleged to have ambushed the 70‑year‑old at their Kibwea home shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators say he delivered a single, fatal panga strike to the neck before disappearing.

“It is not clear why Musyoka killed his father in cold blood, as they were the only two in the home when the vicious incident happened,”

– Pius Kilunda, Chief, Kibwea Location

Chief Kilunda believes the assault was carefully timed. Every other family member had left for Sunday worship, leaving the elderly man alone and defenceless. By the time neighbours returned, the victim lay in a pool of blood outside the house, and his son was nowhere to be found.

Police officers from Mutomo were alerted, and the body was transferred to the Mutomo Level IV Hospital mortuary. Detectives have since cordoned off the homestead as a crime scene while pursuing leads on the fugitive’s whereabouts.

So far, officers have not established any quarrel or property dispute that might explain the killing. With no eyewitnesses and the prime suspect on the run, detectives are piecing together family testimonies and telephone records in an effort to shed light on the motive.

Chief Kilunda has urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, warning against harbouring the suspect. “Anyone with information should report to the nearest police station immediately,” he said.

While emphasising that the investigation is ongoing, the chief linked a recent uptick in violent outbursts to widespread drug and alcohol abuse among youths in the area.

“There is an alarming rise in the consumption of hard drugs and substances, which often leads to bloody attacks like this,” he cautioned, adding that community groups must step up counselling and rehabilitation efforts.

“I advise those locked in disputes to seek amicable ways of resolving them instead of resorting to violent confrontation,”

– Chief Kilunda

Local clergy echoed the call, urging families to open lines of communication and seek help when tempers flare. Meanwhile, the hunt for Musyoka continues, with detectives confident he will be brought to justice. Anyone with knowledge of his movements can contact Mutomo Police Station or call the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) hotline anonymously.

If apprehended and convicted, the suspect faces life imprisonment for murder under Kenyan law. For now, residents of Kibwea are left grappling with the tragic loss of a patriarch—and the unsettling reality that the alleged killer is one of their own.