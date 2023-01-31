President William Ruto has issued a swift response to Raila Odinga after the leader of the Opposition alleged that former IEBC commissioners Wafula Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu visited him during the electioneering period.

Speaking on Sunday at the Jacaranda Rally, Raila intimated that the Chebukati three tried to solicit a bribe from him.

But speaking on Monday, January 30, President Ruto turned the tables on Raila, asking him why the former IEBC commissioners were in his house at his invitation.

President Ruto also questioned why it has Raila five months to claim the Chebukati Three visited him.

“I was listening yesterday to one of our politicians who was alleging that members of IEBC went to his house and he is telling this story five months after the act and he is volunteering this information linked with insinuations that these officials had gone there for something he has not disclosed. So what was he telling us then?” Ruto said during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association in Mombasa.