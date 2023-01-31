President William Ruto has issued a swift response to Raila Odinga after the leader of the Opposition alleged that former IEBC commissioners Wafula Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu visited him during the electioneering period.
Speaking on Sunday at the Jacaranda Rally, Raila intimated that the Chebukati three tried to solicit a bribe from him.
But speaking on Monday, January 30, President Ruto turned the tables on Raila, asking him why the former IEBC commissioners were in his house at his invitation.
President Ruto also questioned why it has Raila five months to claim the Chebukati Three visited him.
“I was listening yesterday to one of our politicians who was alleging that members of IEBC went to his house and he is telling this story five months after the act and he is volunteering this information linked with insinuations that these officials had gone there for something he has not disclosed. So what was he telling us then?” Ruto said during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association in Mombasa.
“It then begs the question if it is true, what were these officials doing in your house at your invitation being a candidate how did you end up inviting officials of an independent body? It also begs the question that you had an opportunity to bring up this question of alleged bribery before seven judges of the Supreme Court, you did not, you have instead chosen to take these big announcements to a political rally,” the president said.
President Ruto affirmed that his administration is committed to upholding the independence of national institutions and wiping out their weaponisation.
Ruto said he will offer support to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to administer their roles effectively.
“We are committed to promoting an ideal environment for the revival of prosecutorial zeal guided by national values and principles of governance,” he said.
“I affirm that government will deliver on its commitment to allocate adequate resources to enable agencies throughout the governance justice law and order sector including the ODPP to perform their functions effectively and efficiently.”