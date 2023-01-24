Detectives in Meru County have opened a probe into the death of a 41-year-old who died in an apparent suicide after a reported squabble with his lover.

David Mbijiwe reportedly hanged himself behind his lover’s homestead in Thuura location on Sunday night after she allegedly declined to open the door for him.

Neighbours claimed the woman, Mary Ntinyari, denied him access after he arrived late at night.

It is claimed the woman was older than him and was sustaining his lifestyle. They are said to have been living together in the woman’s house for months.

“Mbijiwe was being kept by the woman lover who is way far older than him. They have been together despite their age difference. We were shocked to wake up to the sad news,” one of the neighbours told K24 TV.

Confirming the incident, North Imenti Police boss Ezekiel Chepkwony said the body was discovered dangling from a tree.

They also recovered a suicide note in which Mbijiwe blamed Ntinyari for his actions.

“Ntinyari you are the reason why I have decided to kill myself because I cannot live without you now look for my body in a tree near the road,” read part of the suicide note.

North Imenti Police boss Chepkwony said the man’s body was moved to Meru Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital as investigations commenced.

Chepkwony also advised couples to embrace dialogue to settle differences instead of turning to suicide or murder.