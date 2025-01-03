Education PS Reveals When 2024 KCSE Results Will Be Released

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results will be released within the next ten days. Dr. Belio Kipsang, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, made this announcement during an education tour in Mombasa, addressing concerns about possible delays.

He assured stakeholders, saying, “We are on track—just as we’ve been in the past two years. Our focus remains clear: delivering credible results.” Dr. Kipsang also emphasized that examiners have been given sufficient time to perform a thorough grading process.

This year’s KCSE saw a record-breaking number of candidates sitting for the exams, making it the largest cohort in Kenya’s history. This increase naturally requires more time for grading and analysis.

At the same time, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is managing another significant task: finalizing results for Grade 6 learners who recently completed the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) as they prepare for junior secondary school.

A KNEC official stated that the council remains committed to accuracy and is taking incidents of irregularities seriously. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba described the reported cases of misconduct as minimal and assured the public that all measures are being taken to ensure that the examination process remains credible.

The Ministry of Education has been working on reforms to maintain the integrity of national exams. Since 2016, stricter measures have been implemented to prevent cheating and ensure timely release of results. Dr. Kipsang remarked, “We now have systems in place to ensure that every student’s results honestly reflect their efforts over their four years of study.”

Organizations like the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) have expressed their support for these reforms. However, KESSHA National Chairman Willy Kuria emphasized the need for broader changes in education.

He suggested shifting focus from ranking schools solely based on exam performances to include a more balanced evaluation of overall student development. Additionally, he encouraged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to reconsider how teacher promotions are tied to exam results.

Despite ongoing reforms, cases of malpractice—such as collusion and use of unauthorized materials—were reported during the 2024 KCSE exams. This has led the Ministry to reinforce efforts to curb such activities, including ensuring that national exams remain free from political interference.

The Ministry assured the public that recent security measures have significantly reduced external meddling and strengthened the fairness of the examination process.

Kenya’s education system has witnessed remarkable advancements over the years. Much of this progress is attributed to reforms initiated by former Education CS Fred Matiang’i, which restructured exam administration and result release processes.

Reflecting on these developments, Dr. Kipsang stated, “These reforms built a strong foundation for transparency and fairness, and they continue to guide us today.”

With just days remaining until the results are released, the Ministry has committed to delivering credible results that reflect the hard work of every candidate. Once the process is finalized, KNEC’s meticulous analysis and heightened scrutiny will ensure trusted results. As the country waits eagerly, all indications point to a smooth and successful outcome.

For now, students, parents, and teachers can momentarily relax, confident that the next chapter in Kenya’s evolving education system will begin with results that uphold integrity and accountability.