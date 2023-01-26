A former aspirant for the Machakos Senate seat has been charged in court for allegedly cyberbullying Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti.

Donald Mwendwa, a political activist known by his alias Password, appeared before Machakos Principal Magistrate Mary Otindo on Wednesday, where he was accused of publishing falsehoods against the governor.

Mwendwa allegedly committed the offense on diverse dates between December 1st and December 30th, 2022 at an unknown place within the republic of Kenya.

He faced one count of publishing false information contrary to Section 23 of the computer misuse and cybercrime Act 2018.

The said remarks were published on the Ukambani Politics WhatsApp group.

Mwendwa has been a fierce critic of Ndeti’s running of the county government, especially on the recent appointments she made.

Court papers noted that Mwendwa made the publications knowing they were false and meant to discredit the reputation of Wavinya Ndeti.

The accused pleaded not guilty, as his lawyer, Evans Muli, urged the court to grant Mwendwa reasonable bail terms.

The lawyer also asked that his client be served with details of the alleged offense as well as the charge sheet, which was granted.

The court released Mwendwa on a cash bail of Sh50,000 or a bond of Sh200,000.

The matter will be mentioned on February 13, 2022.