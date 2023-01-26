Boniface Mwangi has insisted that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is to blame for Azimio’s loss to Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking at the Social Newsroom Show on Wednesday, the activist said Uhuru was a traitor who damaged Azimio by bashing his then Deputy President William Ruto.

“Let’s talk about one traitor, Former President Uhuru Kenyatta let the whole team down. He was not supposed to endorse us. We ended up running as the incumbent but we were not the incumbent we were actually the opposition,” Boni said.

“Every time Uhuru spoke he damaged our campaign team, every time he opened his mouth we suffered. I begged and even tweeted about it and said, tell Uhuru to shut up and he couldn’t shut up,” he added.

Boniface mentioned that he raised concerns about Uhuru’s loyalty and asked the Azimio campaign team why they trusted him.

“I asked friends and people in the Azimio Campaign team, how do you trust someone who has betrayed his deputy and they have worked together for over ten years,” he said.

According to Boniface Mwangi, Uhuru’s supposed backing of Raila made Ruto get sympathy votes.