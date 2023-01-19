Radio personality Kamene Goro has empathized with Betty Kyallo after it was rumored that her sex tape had been leaked.

Speaking on her Morning show on Kiss FM, Kamene called on Kenyans to be more humane when dealing with celebrities. She said celebs are not immune to the effects of cyberbullying.

“Let’s normalize having some level of humanity. As Kenyans, we look at celebrities and because of their status, we dehumanize them. We forget they have feelings, a soul, and families. The reality of the matter is that there was no video. It was someone who was trying to make some quick cash,” she said.

Kamene went on: “Everyone tore at Betty Kyallo for something that did not exist. People forget Betty has a family, a daughter, the business has a heart. How would someone feel if the same was done to you?”

The radio presenter said it was not fair what happened to Betty and implored social media users to be more prudent.

“You can not even imagine the damage it has done to her reputation and her spirit. They are celebrities and we consume but we do not own them.

“We should treat people like human beings. Look at Betty as a sweet girl trying to get ahead in life. People on social media should be prudent, it was not fair and I am sorry for what happened.”