A house help who was captured on CCTV in an indecent act with her employer’s two-year-old son has been charged in court.

Ms Joyce Mwangi allegedly fondled the child inside her employer’s house in Nairobi on January 16, 2023.

On top of a sexual assault charge, Ms Mwangi is facing an additional charge of indecent act with a child contrary to section 11 (1) of SOA where she is accused of indecently touching the minor. She is accused of intentionally and unlawfully touching the victim’s buttocks and private parts.

The court heard that the minor’s mother was checking up on her son through a CCTV camera that was connected to her phone when she saw the househelp committing the acts on the minor.

The clip reportedly captured the accused kissing the minor erotically before lying on top of him.

The mother informed a relative who rushed to the house to intervene. When she arrived home she confronted the house help before filing a police report.

The child’s mother also shared the CCTV footage with police officers who arrested the househelp.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu at the Makadara Law Courts,Ms. Mwangi denied the charges.

She pleaded for lenient bond terms saying she is a mother of two children who depend on her.

The court released her on a bond of Sh500, 000 without an option of cash bail. The case will be mentioned on February 15, 2023 before hearing starts on March 1, 2023.