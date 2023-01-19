President William Ruto’s bombshell that there was a plot to kill outgoing IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati continues to elicit strong reactions from members of the Opposition, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Led by Jubilee Party secretary general Jeremiah Kioni, Azimio came out guns blazing on Wednesday, challenging Ruto to provide evidence for his claims.

“The President cannot be sitting there and making allegations like a pedestrian. He has the instruments of power. He has to shape up, many of us are disappointed,” Kioni told the Star.

Azimio spokesperson Makau Mutua on his part said Ruto should stop glorifying Chebukati.

“The state and its top officials must with immediate effect stop the nonsensical attempts at the beatification of former IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati. The truth like the sun can’t long be hidden,” he said in a statement.

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino also joined the conversation, saying Chebukati should be arrested for election malpractice.

Babu Owino insisted that the 2022 Election was rigged, and therefore, Chebukati should face the law. In fact, Babu Owino says Chebukati should be hanged for election malpractices that led to the death of Kenyans such as Msando and Baby Pendo.

“Chebukati must be arrested or we will arrest him for Election malpractice in 2017 that led to the death of Msando, Baby Pendo and others. He should be hanged at Uhuru Park for rigging 2022 Elections that led to the death of several Kenyans who committed suicide as a result,” Babu Owino said.

On the alleged plot to kill Wafula Chebukati, Babu Owino said President Ruto should name and shame the alleged culprits.

“Let him come out and say, ‘so and so wanted to abduct Chebukati’.

“Those are serious allegations that should not come from a President of Kenya because you are now a unifying factor. You need to work for Kenyans…Chebukati is not in a consumer basket. Kenyans who are the consumers don’t care about Chebukati,” Babu Owino argued.

Hear more from Babu Owino in the clip below.