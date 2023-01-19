Chiromo Hospital Group has partnered with Jubilee Health Insurance to provide a mental wellness program offering patients preventive and curative services.

The program, as reported by the Business Daily, will allow customers to access digital mental assessments (psychometrics) and wellness and life coaching sessions, including chronic disease management and professional counselling.

The services are available in four packages designed by Jubilee Health, with the annual cost ranging between Sh5,000 and Sh39,000.

“Our partnership with Chiromo Hospital Group is driven by our shared purpose to offer practical and accessible solutions that enable individuals to prevent, treat and manage mental health conditions,” said Jubilee Health Insurance chief executive Njeri Jomo as quoted by the daily.

The mental health cover will apply to existing Jubilee Health customers and non-customers.

“As a result of our partnership with Jubilee Health Insurance, we have designed a solution that will empower individuals by providing a holistic approach to mental health treatment and management,” said Chiromo Hospital Group founder Dr Frank Njenga.

Jubilee Insurance Group chief executive Dr Julius Kipngetich said the partnership with Chiromo is in line with the insurer’s commitment to advocate for wellness and provide suitable health interventions for people across all demographics.

Chrimo has also made it easy to do self-assessment on your mental well-being. Click HERE for the self-assessment.

Below are more details about the four packages: