Detectives in Nyandarua have opened a probe into a bizarre incident in which the body of a child was stolen from a mortuary and dumped elsewhere.

An attendant at JM Kariuki Hospital morgue in Nyandarua told police on Wednesday, December 7 that he reported to work at about 8 am and found the facility had been broken into.

He called the police who arrived at the scene and established that three doors were broken into. Inside the mortuary, they found the body of a child identified as George Chege, 10 was missing.

Police who were accompanied by fire brigade officials immediately launched a search in the area and found the boy’s remains in a septic hole a few meters out of the mortuary.

Detectives said investigations were ongoing to establish how the boy died as part of the probe into the incident.

The parents of the child, mortuary attendants, and security guards station at the morgue are among those lined up for grilling, police said.