Politicians Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua and Professor George Wajackoyah topped this year’s Google Searches in the Trending Local Personalities category.

According to the Google Searches 2022 report released on Thursday, December 8, the trio was followed by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Education Cabinet secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Kenyans also sought Google information on IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera(now resigned), IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati, nominated MP Sabina Chege and superstar sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala.

In the Global Personalities category, Kenyans googled Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Putin, Jaden Smith, Simon Leviev, Will Smith, Erik Ten Hag, Rishi Sunak and Raphinha.

In the General Trending Google searches, The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Portal topped the list ahead of World Cup 2022 Fixtures, AFCON, KNEC Portal, KUCCPS Portal, and Kenya Elections 2027.

The online social multiplayer game Pakakumi, Climate Change, COVID-19 Registry, and the Russia Ukraine Conflict completed the top 10 list of the general trending searches.

On the ‘How-to General category’, Kenyans searched how to update Safaricom line, how to check KCSE results, how to check KCPE results, how to check their polling station online, how to buy KPLC tokens, how to make a marionette, how to register Airtel line, how to make a kite, and how to download form one admission letter.