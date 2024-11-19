ACK Joins Catholic Church in Criticizing President Ruto’s Leadership

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has expressed strong support for a statement by Catholic clergy that criticized President Ruto’s government.

In a statement signed by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, the ACK rejected media reports suggesting that it held a differing stance from the Catholic clergy on the matter.

“The Anglican Church of Kenya takes great exception to media reports implying we do not support the Catholic bishops’ stand on critical national issues,” stated Ole Sapit. “We believe that the government is yet to turn around the country and steer it in the right direction.”

The ACK also condemned attacks on the Catholic bishops, defending their statement as reflective of the public’s sentiments. Ole Sapit emphasized that church leaders would not shy away from speaking truth to power.

“Calling church leaders names or dismissing the bishops’ statement as “misleading, erroneous and false,” is itself dishonest. The bishops have spoken the minds of Kenyans and faithfully expressed the truth as things are on the ground. No amount of attacks or intimidation will deter the church from calling out evil and speaking the truth to power,” he asserted.

The ACK challenged political leaders to focus on addressing pressing issues affecting Kenyans.

“Let the political class and those in government come down from their high horses, listen for once, rather than seemingly perpetuate the commonplace culture of impunity. The governed do not need lectures but services and honest engagement. Please concentrate on providing leadership in a meaningful way and first tackle the myriad of problems that is bedevilling the country,” Ole Sapit said.

Echoing concerns raised by the Catholic Church, the ACK highlighted issues in Ruto’s administration, including punitive taxes, impunity, human rights abuses, and failing government programs.

“The new university funding model has not worked. Public universities are barely functioning. Perpetual delays in releasing capitation has continued to undermine efficient running of public schools. The transition from National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) has been anything but smooth, causing Kenyans untold suffering,” the church noted.

The clergy also called out the government over unexplained abductions, forced disappearances, and unresolved murders, holding it accountable for these violations.

“Kenyans have suffered unexplained abductions, forced disappearances and unresolved murders. Who should be held responsible if not the government?” asked Ole Sapit.

The ACK concluded by urging proactive measures, stating, “In these circumstances, we cannot merely fold our hands and pray for miracles.”

Read the full ACK statement below.