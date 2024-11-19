Botched Robbery Turned Murder: New Details Emerge in Willis Ayieko Case

Detectives have revealed new details about the death of Wells Fargo human resource manager Willis Ayieko, suggesting that a botched robbery led to his murder.

Investigators disclosed that Ayieko was severely beaten during the attack, leaving him critically injured. According to police, Robert Wakolo, the main suspect in the case, played a pivotal role in the crime before his death during the investigation.

Wakolo, a trained boxer with links to multiple robberies and murders in the region, allegedly slammed Ayieko’s head against a wall while demanding access to his bank accounts and M-Pesa PIN. The brutal assault caused internal bleeding, leading to Ayieko’s death.

To cover up the crime, Wakolo reportedly contacted his brother, Victor Ouma Okoth, in Kisumu and summoned him to assist in disposing of the body.

The deceased Wakolo was gunned down while Ouma Okoth is now among the suspects facing charges of murder and robbery with violence.

Authorities have linked seven suspects to the incident, which occurred between October 18 and 23 in Siaya. However, during the manhunt for the gang, police shot and killed two of the suspects. The group is also believed to be responsible for other criminal activities in the area.

Last Tuesday, police arrested a 52-year-old man in Kakamega who allegedly helped dispose of Ayieko’s body. Investigators say the man assisted in dumping the body in Mungowere Stream on October 23.

On Friday, police detained Duncan Onyango, also known as “Otuch,” who is suspected of hosting the crime in his home. Siaya Magistrate Benjamin Limo ordered Onyango to remain in custody for 30 days as investigations continue.

Police believe Ayieko was tortured in Onyango’s house in Luanda Doho village, Kakamega County, and suspect that Onyango holds crucial information about the murder.

Another suspect, Charles Otieno Odhiambo, a 21-year-old boda boda rider, was arrested in Kisumu and arraigned before Siaya Magistrate Margaret Wamabani. The court granted prosecutors 30 days to gather additional evidence against him.