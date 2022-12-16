Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Wilson Shollei has avoided jail time after paying the Ksh7.5 million fine imposed on him by an Anti-corruption Court.

The former Deputy IEBC Chief Executive Office had been found guilty over his involvement in the Ksh1.3 billion ‘Chicken Gate’ scandal for the supply of the 2013 general election materials.

Shollei and former IEBC CEO James Oswago were convicted of abuse of office and willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement when they procured electronic voter identification devices for the March 4 General Elections.

The court sentenced the two to pay a fine of Ksh7.5 million each or in default serve seven years in prison.

On Thursday, Shollei withdrew an application seeking bail pending an appeal after paying the Ksh7.5 m fine.

High court Judge Esther Maina allowed Shollei’s request for withdrawal of the application.

His lawyer told the court he was released on Tuesday and now wishes to amend the application before the court.

Justice Maina allowed Shollei to amend the appeal challenging his conviction and sentence.