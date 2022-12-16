Bongo sensation Diamond Platnumz and his longtime manager Sallam SK Mendez have reportedly fallen out.

According to unconfirmed reports coming out of Tanzania, Sallam quit Diamond’s Wasafi label a few months ago.

This could explain why Sallam is no longer the omnipresent figure he has always been throughout Diamond’s career. He has not been accompanying him on his tours and neither has he been sharing information about Diamond.

Sallam was also conspicuously missing during the launch of Wasafi signee Mbosso’s EP.

The talent manager has however been spotted cozying up to Harmonize. They were seen backstage at Moon Party at Kendwa Rocks Zanzibar where Harmonize was performing last Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Harmonize even sent a shout-out to Sallam saying he got “special love for him.”

“Kama kweli ni manager, why hasn’t he accompanied Diamond to his latest shows? Instead, he has gone to a show for Harmonize, who has beef with Diamond. Connect the dots,” Tanzania sources report.

While neither Harmonize nor Sallam has issued an official statement, the Konde Gang CEO is expected to make an official announcement on Christmas.

Harmonize says he will announce his new manager at his upcoming show dubbed Harmonight.

“My new manager 2.m table reserved in 25th December. It will be a night to remember.” He teased.

Harmonize was previously managed by his now ex-lover Fridah Kajala.