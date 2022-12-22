Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed plans to further his education.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the National Police Service Leadership Academy in Ngong, Kajiado county, Riggy G admitted that he is somewhat of an academic dwarf.

The DP lamented that he only holds one degree compared to his colleagues like Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who holds a Ph.D.

DP Gachagua admitted that he sometimes struggles to keep up during government meetings.

Riggy G asked President Ruto to allow him to further his education once his workload lessens.

“Your Excellency ata masomo yangu ni kidogo, utanipatia ruhusa kazi ikipungua niongeze masomo kidogo.

“Kwa ile kazi nimepewa na rais, masomo yangu iko chini kidogo, unajua mimi niko na degree moja, my boss has three, si unaona hio kibarua ni kali. Tena one of my senior colleague ni professor, so pale kwa mikutano saa zingine hua ninachanganikiwa.”

Loosely translated to: (Your Excellency, I am somewhat of an academic dwarf…kindly allow me, work allowing, to further my studies.

“My level of education is a bit wanting for the work assigned to me by President Ruto. I have only one degree while the president has three so it’s quite a challenge. My colleague here (CS Kindiki) is a Professor…sometimes during meetings I get a little confused.)

Rigathi Gachagua holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree; in Political Science and Literature from the University of Nairobi.

He encouraged police officers to also consider furthering their studies.

The DP said the National Police Service Leadership Academy couldn’t have come at a better time, as it would impart useful leadership skills to police commanders to boost service delivery in the service.