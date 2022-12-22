President William Ruto marked his 56th birthday in style as he launched a national tree-planting campaign at Ngong hills, Kajiado county on Wednesday, December 21.

Dubbed the National Tree Growing & Restoration Campaign(‘Mission 15B#JazaMiti’), the tree-planting exercise seeks to have 15 billion trees planted by 2032.

To kick off the Green campaign, President Ruto planted 56 trees commensurate to his age.

He said it is time for humanity to step up to make the earth liveable.

The President noted that the devastating disruptions due to climate change were undermining “our progress and aspirations for economic development.“

Ruto noted that the Government was keen on countering the negative effects of climate change by “greening our country to more than 30 per cent of tree cover by 2032”.

“This is a moment of unity of purpose and collective action; let us work towards achieving a cleaner and safer environment,” he said.

This, he went on, will be actualised through the intentional placement of environmental conservation at the centre of the socio-economic transformation agenda.

President Ruto was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, among other leaders.

DP Gachagua asked Kenyans to cooperate with State organs to sustainably conserve the environment.

“This is our obligation to one another in our time, and our debt to future generations.”

The Photos.