A 15-year-old boy linked to a string of violent robberies in Nairobi was Wednesday evening arrested after engaging police in a foot chase inside the Nairobi National Park.

Police said their officers were on patrol along the Southern bypass when they noticed a confrontation between a group of people. Upon seeing the officers, the teenager fled the scene before the cops could get there.

When the officers inquired what was happening, they learnt that the boy had been positively identified as the suspect behind an armed robbery, where one Abdullahi Mohamoud lost a phone (iPhone 13 Promax) among other valuables on November 2, along the bypass close to South-C.

The cops gave chase leading to a 6-kilometer pursuit along the Southern bypass. With the cops hot on his heels, the suspect threw caution to the wind and jumped into the Nairobi National park to evade arrest.

“But just as the determined officers from Akila Police station were pondering their next move along the electric perimeter, rangers from the Kenya Wildlife Service who had watched the chase from the top of their surveillance vehicles came to their aid,” the DCI reported.

Adding: “Moments later, the teenager who had taken cover at a thicket approximately 200 metres from the perimetre spotted the fast-approaching Rangers. Oblivious of the dangers that he was exposing himself to, he leapt from his hideout and ran deep into the park where lions, leopards, hyenas and other dangerous carnivores are grappling with pangs of hunger following the severe drought being experienced in the country. In the ensuing melee, distraught warthogs and hares scared from their hideout were seen scattering in different directions, as the rangers went after the suspect with our officers watching the dangerous chase with bated breath, across the fence.”

The rangers caught the juvenile and handed him over to the duty officer Akila police station for action.

The suspect led the officers to a spot close to Wilson Airport, where they recovered a knife he uses to stab victims before stealing their valuables.

Police established that the suspect hails from Kibera’s Lindi area.

The juvenile was detained awaiting arraignment in court.