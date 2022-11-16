Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has come to the rescue of a street child he found in the streets of Nairobi on Tuesday.

The governor was on an inspection tour of the Central Business District where repair works are ongoing when the boy identified as Ibrahim Ali approached him.

Sakaja said the boy was abandoned and had been living in the streets for months. His only wish was to go back to school, a request that moved Sakaja.

“Ibrahim Ali. This young man touched my heart. While inspecting works in the CBD, he walked up to me and said he wants to go to school. He’s been living in the streets for months after being abandoned,” Sakaja said.

The county boss committed to taking Ali to school while also finding him a home.

“He has now found a family and will go to school. I see a bright future,” Sakaja tweeted.

The governor was accompanied on the tour by former Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge and other county leaders.

They inspected the ongoing construction of pedestrian walkways around Haile Sellasie avenue and Aga Khan walk.

Governor Sakaja said the construction works would extend to downtown Nairobi.

“Great work going on. Grateful for the cooperation and support. We will use a similar model to pedestrianize more of downtown CBD,” Sakaja said.