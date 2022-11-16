There are many romantic ways to celebrate a marriage anniversary and Sauti Sol member Fancy Fingers(born Polycarp Otieno) has unleashed one of them.

Fancy Fingers and his lovely Burundian wife Lady Mandy on Tuesday, November 15 marked four years since they exchanged their vows.

It has been a week of celebrations for the Sauti Sol guitarist who celebrated his birthday on Monday, November 14.

“ This week is all about celebrations! First my birthday then our anniversary. 4 years down. 1 baby. 6 coming through 😳😅,” Polycarp joked.

The lovebirds enjoyed their anniversary dinner at the 5-star Sankara Hotel.

The lead guitarist described his wedding to lady Mandy as one of the best days of his life. The lovebirds had a double wedding in 2018, one at the Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Kenya and another in Bujumbura, Burundi.

“4 years ago today. One of the best days of my life. To my partner of choice, my love for you is forever. Let’s keep doing this thing called life until the wheels fall off! “ Polycarp wrote on Instagram.

Lady Mandy on her part wrote: “11.15. Four years ago today, two kids threw a party to celebrate a thing called love ( I hear people call this a wedding? 🤷🏾‍♀️). My dude I chose you then and I choose you now, let’s keep rocking 🎸 because me as me, I love you long my lover.”

To make their anniversary even more special, Fancy Fingers teamed with the sensational four-time Grammy winner India Arie and composed a beautiful ode to Lady Mandy and the best day of their lives.

Dubbed ‘Follow’, the song comes with a music video featuring actual footage from Polycarp and Amanda’s double wedding.

The song is written by Fancy Fingers, co-written by Ywaya Tajiri and Indiana Arie produced and mixed by Fancy Fingers, and mastered by Mike the mix house.

Check it out below.