Kenyans have been left gobsmacked after popular Instagram personality Anerlisa Muigai made public her rate card.

In a notice on social media, the Keroche Breweries heiress declared there will be no more freebies for advertisers seeking to promote their goods and services on her Instagram page.

The influencer boasts a little over 1 million followers on the platform and charges a pretty penny as she looks to create boundaries with business people.

“It’s okay to say no. I was always a yes person like do this okay. Send me this okay. Post this for me, okay. I realised not having boundaries and the power to say “no” is what causes most stress and lack of peace of mind. So if you want something posted for free without any agreement. I am sorry I won’t be able to do that anymore. Please pay as everyone else,” she declared on October 29, 2022.

Anerlisa went on to share her rate card and defended it saying she did not want her page to look like an online marketplace.

“I really discourage my personal pages from looking like an advertising media page. So my rates will be different from all the others,” she wrote.

Anerlisa also said she will not work with any brand that includes nudity.

From the rate card, Anerlisa charges as follows:

Post on the Main page > $6000(Sh728,400) for 3 weeks 3 posts only.

for 3 weeks 3 posts only. Post on Stories for 24 hrs for small businesses $100 ( Sh12,140) for 3 stories

( for 3 stories Post on Stories for 24 hrs for corporate and companies $200( Sh24,280) for 3 stories

for 3 stories Post on Stories 12 hrs > $65(Sh7890) for 3 stories

for 3 stories Mention on my main page under my Picture Post > $500(Sh60,700) per Picture/Mention

per Picture/Mention Brand Ambassador > $100,000(Sh12,140,000) for 3 months. (I will not accept any brand that includes nudity)

for 3 months. (I will not accept any brand that includes nudity) Appearance for promotion > $15,000(Sh1821000) for 2.5hrs

for 2.5hrs Buy My social media Pages > $300,000(Sh36420000)

As expected, Kenyans online had a field day as they laughed off Anerlisa Muigai’s rate card.

Some reactions below.

love_lessons.101: Is she sure her followers are worth that much? Juu hawa ‘influencers’ wa Kenya ni wengine. Just because you have many followers doesn’t mean they can be translated into business unless you just want followers who perhaps will unfollow later. Heri tu kupromote post Instagram & that way you get genuine clients + followers

empress__kiragu: Who is she????🤭😹😹no offense ata Nairobi gossip hawako this expensive 😑

iam_superlove:Si A advertise Keroche Ajilipe 😂😂😂

nasra__chiq:🙄🙄Does she know how much is $6000 au ametype tuh 😹😹anadhani wazungu huokota pesa

_law_____:😂😂😂 WUUUUUEEEh uyu ni nani heri mm na julikana kwa comment section

carsonfrenzy: “Huyu analipisha hivi na Niko na likes mingi kumliko? 😂😂😂 Wuuuiiiiiii!!!!!!”

brann: Pay for Kenyan debt ya China basi

kevo: A man with diarrhoea can not ask a stammerer direction of the toilet

Areba: Chelsea should buy this account to promote their fans