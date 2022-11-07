Radio personality, YouTuber, comedian, musician and Jack of all trades Oga Obinna(born Steve Thompson Maghana) is the proud owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz.

The Kiss morning talk show host took to social media Monday, October 31 to share the news about his German acquisition.

And he did it in Luo fashion, flaunting the new Benz E Class alongside his other toy, a Toyota Harrier.

“ANODA 1.💯👌🏿🔥 POLO MOR🥰🙏🏾 My MAIN(Benz) chilling with my SIDE(Harrier)😂 HATERS can make you THINK you are LOOSING while you are WINNING. Don’t let them,” Obinna cautioned.

The funnyman also noted that he gifted himself the new Merc for seven reasons.

“Just got this small token of appreciation for myself for a few REASONS.

As My Birthday gift

For Hitting 100k Subs on YouTube

For Being Alive

For Being a HardWorker

As a Christmas Gift

As My New Year Gift

And finally being in a good Mental Peaceful State.

“Let’s RIDE.💥💥 Moja ni ya Kuchafua RADA na hii ingine ni ya KUSAFISHA😂,” Obinna concluded.

Check out the photos below.