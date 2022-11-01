TikTok content creator Alma Mutheu says she has earned over Ksh2 million from the video-creating app.

The 16-year-old joined TikTok in 2019 and currently boasts over 520K followers and over 15 million likes.

“I didn’t even know what TikTok was. That was in 2019. At the time it was called Musically. I don’t even know sometimes I say its God. Like when I was just starting I was seeing what people were doing then I decided I will also try to do my thing,” she told Obinna on the Kulacooler show.

Mutheu got her big breakthrough after she lipsynced to ‘Yes Bana’ by Khaligraph Jones.

“I like acting, so I started doing acting content and pole pole tu lip-synch videos, and it was one video that blew up. It was a lip-synching video of Khaligraph Jones’ song ‘yes bana’,” she said.

The influencer said her mum was initially opposed to her online antics but she eventually came around to it.

“My mum was like hii vitu unafanya you are being out there so much like this is too much. Until I told her just trust me, give me time. And then she did . Now she is very happy,” she said.

Alma also disclosed she deferred her studies to focus on TikTok but will be going back soon to complete her education.

“I deferred. I am very happy with myself. It was hectic and stressful. School shouldn’t be smooth lakini mi sijazoea vitu zinanipatia stress.

“I am going back in a few months.”

Mutheu also insisted she did not lie about her age. “I didn’t lie, I’m 16.”

She urged parents not to discourage their children from joining TikTok.

“So far over (I’ve earned) like two million. I’ve like withdrawn over a million from TikTok going live. People are buying cars and houses from TikTok, parents should stop refusing their kids from joining,” she said.