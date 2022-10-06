A woman who caused the death of her husband following a domestic row has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Nancy Kapteto killed her 40-year-old husband Joseph Kapteto on November 12, 2021, in Loboi, Baringo County.

The court heard that the accused hit Kapteto on the head with a stone during a fight at their home.

11 witnesses testified in the case, among them Augustine Chesire, brother of the deceased. He told the court that on the fateful day he found his brother lying in a pool of blood. Chesire rushed his brother to Baringo County Referral Hospital (BCRH), where he died while receiving first aid.

Another witness, Wangari Wambugu, a government pathologist attached to BCRH, revealed that the cause of Kapteto’s death was acute head injury due to blunt force trauma following an assault.

The mother of six pleaded not guilty to the offence and told the court that she acted in self-defense after her husband threatened to kill her.

Nancy told the court that she regretted her action and pleaded for leniency saying she has young children who depend on her.

Kabarnet Chief Magistrate Judith Wanjala found Nancy guilty of manslaughter. She ruled the accused was not eligible for probation terms and handed her a three-year jail sentence.

“I have considered the reports by probation and children’s offices, the prosecution has also proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt, I do not think the accused is suitable for probation. The accused person will serve three years imprisonment,” Wanjala ruled.