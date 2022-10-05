Motorists plying along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi have been notified to expect traffic disruptions this weekend.

A section of the busy city highway will be closed this Sunday, October 9, 2022, to allow for the construction of the Lang’ata Barracks Footbridge.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said it will close the section between the U-turn to Langata Hospital and Langata Barracks Roundabout.

“KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of Langata Road between the U-turn to Langata Hospital and Langata Barracks Roundabout will be closed on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 5 am to 5 pm (12hrs),” KeNHA Director General Kungu Ndungu noted.

The Authority said the footbridge will ensure safe crossing for pedestrians on the busy road.

KeNHA additionally provided alternative routes for motorists to use on Sunday.

Motorists heading towards City Centre are advised to take Kungu Karumba Road then take Kitengela Road towards Langata Hospital and back to Langata Road.

“Motorists heading towards Bomas and Karen are advised to take the U-turn towards Langata Hospital through Kitengela Road then to Kungu Karumba Road and back to Langata Road at Barracks Roundabout,” KeNHA added.