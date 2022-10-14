A Nigerian man who was accused of forcing his Kenyan girlfriend into oral sex and publishing a video of the act on his Whatsapp status has been acquitted.

Joseph Adekunle Odu was last year arraigned at the Milimani Law courts in Nairobi where he was also charged with threatening to kill Caroline Wanjiku Wairimu, 25.

The court heard that Adekunle Odu requested Wairimu to meet him at his house in Ruaka, Kiambu county to settle some differences.

During the meet-up, Adenkule allegedly accused Wairimu of having affairs with other men and threatened to kill her using a knife.

He then forced her to perform fellatio to ejaculation while recording the act and later posted it on his WhatsApp status and Instagram account.

“I woke up in the morning and found a lot of missed calls and messages on my phone from people trying to ask me whether I was ok. I was shocked because I didn’t understand what was going on,” read a statement from the complainant.

The suspect was charged that on August 8, 2021, at Ruaka View Apartment within Kiambu county, without lawful excuse uttered the words ‘I will kill you’ while allegedly threatening to kill the woman.

Adekunle also faced another count of assaulting Wairimu at Garissa Heights Apartments in Kileleshwa, and two more counts of cyber harassment and being in possession of marijuana.

When the matter came for mention before Milimani trial magistrate Robinson Ondieki, Ms Wairimu asked the court to withdraw the charges against Joseph Adekunle Odu saying she had forgiven him.

“I have voluntarily chosen to withdraw the case against the accused person. This is without any coercion and I also confirm he has also not given me anything to drop the case,” the complainant told the court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not oppose the request to have the charges withdrawn.

Magistrate Ondieki allowed the application and acquitted Adekunle Odu.