A purported witch doctor and two of her accomplices have been arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts for allegedly swindling a desperate widow out of Ksh375,000 on the pretext of helping her find a husband.

The purported ‘Mganga wa Mapenzi’ identified as Triza Mumbi Kithia, and her accomplices Gladys Mwende Mwinzi and Angela Ndunda are accused of defrauding Mary Nzilani after promising to offer her witch doctor services, a fact they knew to be false.

The trio allegedly committed the offence along Baricho Road in Industrial Area in Nairobi on diverse dates between September 30 and October 6, 2022.

The court heard that Ms Nzilani first met Ms Mwinzi in Nairobi and they exchanged contacts. The victim invited Ms Mwinzi to her house where she opened up to her about how lonely she was after her husband passed on.

Nzilani also told her newfound friend that she was in love with a man who was not committed.

It is then that Ms Mwinzi told Ms Nzilani that she has a friend – Ms Angela Ndunda – who was helped by a witch doctor to restore and strengthen her marriage with her husband who had neglected her.

Mwinzi promised to link up Nzilani with Ms Ndunda, who would then introduce her to the witch doctor from Kitui County, Ms Triza Mumbi Kithia.

After the introductions, the court heard that Ms Kithia demanded Ksh375,000 for her services.

Later, Ms Nzilani realised the three had conspired to swindle her of the cass. She reported the matter at the Industrial Area Police station in Makadara Sub-County.

Detectives traced the trio and arrested them.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi, Ms Kithia, Ms Mwinzi, and Ms Ndunda denied the charges.

They were released on a bond of Sh200,000 each with a surety of a similar amount.