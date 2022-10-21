A man is in court seeking over Ksh400,000 from telco giant Safaricom after he lost close to half a million to fraudsters.

In the suit filed at the High Court in Milimani, Nairobi, Abdi Zeila claims SIM-card swap fraud was carried out on his registered line on March 28, 2022.

He adds that a total of Ksh495,651 was withdrawn from his NCBA Bank account and M-Pesa wallet.

The amount included Ksh373,000 from his NCBA Bank account, Ksh24,000 from his M-Shwari loan account, Ksh20,000 from his KCB mobile loan account and a Ksh12,000 M-Pesa overdraft through the Fuliza credit service.

The fraudster also applied for and obtained a Ksh66,640 mobile banking loan from NCBA Bank before proceeding to withdraw the money.

The businessman explains that at the time of the unauthorized Sim swap his mobile phone was on a roaming network outside Kenya.