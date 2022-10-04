The Nairobi City County Council Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licencing Board has cracked down on 43 clubs in the city for noise pollution.

The Liquor board, in a letter on Monday, October 3, said it had received complaints about excessive noise and vibration on licensed liquor premises from various resident associations and the general public, leading to inspection due to non-compliance.

“The complaints have also been received by the County environment compliance and enforcement officers and despite arrests and arraignment in court, the proprietors have refused to comply and continue to contravene the stipulated licensing conditions,” said County Director of Liquor Licensing Agwena Hesborn.

As a result, the liquor board has directed relevant authorities to initiate the cancellation, revocation, and closing down of the popular entertainment joints.

The letter was addressed to all Nairobi county administrators, sub-county chairpersons and copied to the Nairobi county commissioner, CEC for Trade, Chief officer for security and compliance and NACADA regional manager.

“By a copy of these Memo, you are instructed to start the process of cancellation, revocation and closing down the under-listed premises as the provision of the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act 2014 in line with section 21(1) and 35(3),” Agwena wrote.

The clubs include;

Clique Lounge, Pioneer Resort, Sufra, Orchid Lounge, Edus Bar, La Baite, Quiver, Vineyard, Paris, Coco Rico, Bar Next Door, Kettle House Bar Grill, Enzone, Dejavu, Eden Bliss, Castle Dan, Gardens, Havens Lounge, Coyot,e Tipsy Lounge, Ibury, Bwibo, Monk, Samaki Samaki, Mugomoini, Viva Lounge, Numero 5, Marula Manuor Garden, Taiyana Garden, Marine Garden, The Loft, Hera Aqua Garden, Slosha Bar, Club 909-Formally Palanca, Komesha Club, Rebar Marula, Melphis Bar and Restaurant, Black Bull, Gacagi Bar, New galaxy Club, Chase Pub, Grace house Resort, Oyster Bay and Onyx.