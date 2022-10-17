The historical narrative has been that class politics is not fully developed in Kenya and that the tribe is the dominant mode of political organisation and expression.

For the first time, we felt the signs of a nascent class struggle in our campaigns.

Born at the height of the Mau Mau struggle, I grew up in great poverty in a detention camp, attended rural schools and lived with my peasant parents among the other villagers.

I have always considered myself a champion of peasant interests. I joined politics to liberate our people from political oppression, poverty and social backwardness experienced during the Daniel arap Moi presidency.

During my 30 years in politics as an MP, Cabinet minister, senator and governor, I tried my level best to improve the lives of people in our villages.

I initiated programmes for youth and women empowerment, community development, rural electrification, water and boreholes, and improved agricultural productivity and marketing, among others.

Development record

Based on my very impressive development record, I could not have imagined that the villagers who had celebrated me could reject me on the ballot.

When I investigated, I found out that there was a strong undercurrent created by my opponents, which painted me as a “dynasty”.

Villagers were told that we rich men were only interested in our wealth and privileges and did not care about them.

There were rumours among mama mbogas, boda bodas and small scale traders that I insulted them and called them chokoras (street children), which was not true.

I was a victim of a sustained campaign of vilification, disinformation, lies and propaganda spewed from social media outlets and local TV stations owned by my opponents.

It created a false narrative that I had ignored and abandoned the villagers.

When I pointed out that my opponents had questionable academic credentials, they accused me of arrogance and insulting villagers for being illiterate and ignorant.

Rivals painted me as an outsider who did not understand the feelings and suffering of the poor. This was not true because I had a powerful social vision for Meru County.

Village politics is not about abstract grand ideas about the future. I had grand ideas. I promised to create a Sh1 billion Women Empowerment Fund and a Sh1 billion Youth Enterprise Fund if re-elected.

Most of our Vision 2040 flagship projects for making Meru great meant little to the electorate.

Voters are only interested in immediate tangible benefits to themselves. They came to our rallies for entertainment and the cash which we were giving for transport or lunch after the meetings.

Money factor

Cynical attitudes towards politicians have reduced village politics, just like in the old Kenya Africa National Union (Kanu) days into one thing – Money.

Most villagers are in politics for cash. Villagers have perfected the art of political deceit and devised numerous tactics to extract money from the unsuspecting political elite.

Our stories of empowerment of the people fell on deaf ears. Our villagers were more interested in the gumboots, blankets and mattresses which were being given out by my opponent in her rallies.

Villagers who felt abandoned weaponised the campaigns. It was their turn to hit back, to land blows, settle scores and humiliate those who had reportedly ignored them.

It was their time to cheat us and eat our money. Our handouts could not buy their minds and hearts.

As they said, they had to remove the tusks before burying the elephant. My rallies were attended by mammoth crowds of between 6,000 and 10,000 people, most of whom I believe came to collect money.

This was clear from the number of people who followed us on boda bodas from one rally to the next.

Some could attend up to three rallies in one day. Despite this heavy investment, most of these villagers did not vote for me.

I had become part of the “dynasties”, to be milked dry and discarded.

Way back in June 2021, I said that it would be a miracle for the ruling Jubilee to win the 2022 General Election because of the party’s internal wars and organisational disarray.

Jubilee had veered off the path. It had become a wild horse. We had been ignored and made political outsiders in Jubilee. We formed the BUS party to ensure that we were not marginalised or excluded in the post-Uhuru political formations.

We joined Azimio with high hopes but it turned out to be equally disappointing.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, despite having a vast army of political veterans, was opaque and chaotic.

A lot of time was spent behind doors plotting intrigues and managing overblown egos and unrealistic expectations of coalition leaders.

It was captured by the narrow selfish interests of its leaders and their lieutenants, who played their cards in secrecy.

To date, we have never seen the coalition agreement which we are supposed to have signed with them.

Azimio was a shell without a grassroots presence or effective campaign structures.

As Barrack Muluka wrote in The Standard of September 25, 2022, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya lost the election because of internal disorganisation, managerial gaps and mismanagement of funds.

The Azimio campaign machinery was largely dysfunctional. We did not receive any funds to support the campaign in Meru county.

Those who were given the funds used them to campaign for my opponents. Azimio seriously lacked in providing pastoral care for its ground troops.

It did not pay sufficient attention to the nuts and bolts of the campaign. We obeyed the command of the sovereign and believed in his infallibility.

Uhuru’s miracle political tour, which was expected to turn the tables in Mt Kenya, did not happen. We were waiting for Godot. He never arrived.

Outfoxed

We were abandoned on the political battlefield. It is no wonder that we were outnumbered, outfoxed and outperformed by the United Democratic Alliance.

Despite the painful loss, I still feel lucky. No politician is truly free. We are everywhere in chains. We are mentally captured by voters and those who finance our campaigns.

Over the last 30 years, I have accumulated mountains of debt of gratitude to those who supported and voted for me. I have too many personal and social expectations which cannot possibly be satisfied.

I will never have the appropriate words or vocabulary to sufficiently thank family members, friends, campaign teams and “the comrades in the struggle” who sacrificed themselves, their time and resources for me.

They too have undergone untold loss, pain and suffering. It is sad that such political debts will never be repaid.