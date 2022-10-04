Radio personality Kamene Goro has come out to address recent reports that she secretly got married to DJ Bonez.

The Kiss FM presenter sparked the rumours over a week ago after showing off a ring on social media. She was in Diani at the time with her supposed husband DJ Bonez.

“Something happened last night…” Kamene captioned one of her vacay videos.

On Monday, October 3, Kamene put the reports to rest and dismissed the wedding claims as untrue. She explained that was a master of ceremony at a friend’s wedding

“It’s good news, fantastic news lakini I just want to set the record straight that I’m not married just yet, maybe I will be next year,” Kamene said on her breakfast show.

She did however confirm that she got engaged which explains her big engagement ring.

“However, the good news is I got engaged and it’s important to be able to share the great stuff that is happening in our lives,” she added.