Fans of Gor Mahia football club are set to take to the streets today, Thursday 13th October, to protest against the club’s chairman Ambrose Rachier’s links to the Freemason secret society.

Through former Gor Mahia Organizing Secretary Judith Anyango Nyangi, the Gor Mahia fans wrote to the Nairobi regional police commander on October 11, 2022, notifying him of their planned peaceful demonstration.

The peaceful demonstrations will start at Uhuru Park at 11:00 am.

K’Ogalo fans will then march along Valley Road from then branch to Ralph Bunch Road to present a petition calling for Rachier to resign at his office Rachier and Amollo Advocates.

Judith Nyangi said the aim of the demonstration is to distance Gor Mahia from the Rachier’s beliefs.

The fans claim Rachier caused Gor Mahia ridicule and public embarrassment after he publicly confessed he was a freemason.

“Gor Mahia FC is not part of Mr Rachier in his freemasonry adventure and we wish to strongly condemn his continued association with the club after making such an admission that cost us so much ridicule and public embarrassment,” Judith said.